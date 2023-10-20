Nigerian Gospel Singer Arrives Stage In A Coffin ( Photos)

A gospel singer, Samuel Oguche aka Onoja, caused a stir online after he shared photos from his ministration, where he arrived in a coffin.

The photos were from a programme titled, 'Funeral Service - Death Of Self.'





Sharing photos from the event on his Facebook page on Friday, Onoja wrote, "Thank you Jalingo City !!! So much overwhelmed by the testimonies we received after this Experience.

"We return all glory to God for the impact, transformed lives and many others. Welcome Once again to Funeral Service — Death of Self (Die Daily)."