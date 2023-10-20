Nigerian Gospel Singer Arrives Stage In A Coffin ( Photos)

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A gospel singer, Samuel Oguche aka Onoja, caused a stir online after he shared photos from his ministration, where he arrived in a coffin.

The photos were from a programme titled, 'Funeral Service - Death Of Self.'





Sharing photos from the event on his Facebook page on Friday, Onoja wrote, "Thank you Jalingo City !!! So much overwhelmed by the testimonies we received after this Experience.

"We return all glory to God for the impact, transformed lives and many others. Welcome Once again to Funeral Service — Death of Self (Die Daily)."

 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال