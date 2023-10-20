Kizz Daniel Advices Davido On Lifestyle

 Popular artiste Kizz Daniel has adviced his fellow act Davido on Lifestyle 

This was a post he made on his social media handle that is trending online 

"Privacy is power. People can’t destroy what they don’t know" - Kizz Daniel advices Davido

“Nobody knows how much I charge for shows because I don’t put it out there. I never come publicly to talk properties or money. You don’t see me hang out with celebs or anything. My life is quite private. 

"Nobody knows my wife or any important things about me. I feel like this generation is so much in a haste to prove things when in reality they don’t have anything.  

"Even with my kids I’m very disciplined, it’s my brother Uthman that spoils them. They see me as the discipline master but one day it will make sense to them. 

"Privacy is power. People can’t destroy what they don’t know.“ 


- Kizz Daniel



