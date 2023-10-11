Nigerian Army Court Martial Jails General Umar Mohammed For Over N3bn Fraud

A former Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL), Major General Umar Mohammed was Tuesday sentenced to seven years imprisonment by Nigerian army Court Martial after pleading guilty to Stealing, Forgery, Conspiracy and Misappropriation of Funds.

He was sentenced accordingly after admitting to fraud of nearly $2.7million, and N1.6Bn respectively

The convicted Senior Officer was brought into the courtroom on a wheelchair believing that he was facing undisclosed ailments

The Army Court Martial led by Major General James Myam stated that count one was brought under section 383(1) of the Criminal Code Act Cap c38 law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and punishable under section 390 (7), adding the charge was also brought pursuant to section 114 of the armed forces Act Cap A20 2004.

According to the panel, the prosecution counsels called 24 witnesses, while the defendant called two witnesses.

The panel, thereafter, in its judgement ordered that the convicted senior officer be jailed for 5 years each for some of the offences while some others carried 7 and 2 years respectively.





While explaining that the sentences would run concurrently, the court also directed that he should refund some funds into the account of NAPL.

Myam explained that the sentences were subject to the confirmation of “confirming authority”.





General Mohammed was found guilty of 14 counts out of 18 counts





The count charges

The former Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL), Major General Mohammed was charged with following counts including “Count 1 : Stealing: 5 years imprisonment, and to return a total sum of 1,045,400.000 dollars to NAPL.

Count 2: Stealing 5 years imprisonment. 480,000 dollars to NAPL

Count 3: Stealing 5 years imprisonment and relying on secti0 85,400 dollars to NAPL

Count 4: Stealing 5 years imprisonment and returning the sum of 35,300 dollars only to NA Properties Limited

Count 5: Stealing 5 years imprisonment and to return the sum of 55,500 dollars to NAPL





Count 6: Stealing and is sentenced to 5 years imprisonment and pursuant to section 114 of the armed forces Act Cap A20 2004 shall pay 46,500 dollars only to NAPL

Count 7 Criminal conspiracy to commit forgery (Not Guilty) he was Discharged and acquitted

Court 8: Forgery (Guilty) sentenced to 7 years imprisonment.

Count 9: Offence is Theft and is sHuilty and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.. The special court-martial relying on 174 Ordered 430,800 dollars to NA Properties Limited

Count 10: Conspiracy to forge document (Not Guilty) discharged and acquitted on count 10

Count 11: Forgery (Not Guilty) discharged and acquitted

Count 12: Conduct to prejudice on discipline and he is guilty and sentenced to 2 years imprisonment.

Count 13: Theft sentenced to 5 years imprisonment shall pay 74,000,000 naira only

Count 14: Criminal misappropriation And he is guilty. And sentenced to 2 years imprisonment and ordered 590,000,000 naira to NCC NAPL

Count 15: Criminal misappropriation and he is guilty and sentenced to 2 years imprisonment and to return. 255,000,000 NAPL

Count 16: Criminal misappropriation and he is guilty and sentenced to 2 years imprisonment and to return the sum of 559,172,000 naira to NAPL

Count 17: Criminal misappropriation and he is found not guilty of count 17

Count 18: Criminal misappropriation and the accused was found Huilty and sentenced to 2/years imprisonment and ordered shall pay 172,000,000 naira to NAPL

However, the Defence Council therefore made a verbal application to the Army special court martial to respect the Armed Forces art of 157 of the Armed forces act that the sentence of the court martial begins to run from the day to that the estranged officer who have been sentenced to be moved to a correctional centre and not back to army detection.

The application was however turned down by the court.

The Court Martial trials are lawfully provided in the Armed Forces Act (AFA) as one of the disciplinary tools in the Armed Forces.