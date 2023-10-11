Again , Gunmen Kidnap Four Nasarawa University Students

Gunmen have abducted four students from Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

It was gathered that the students were whisked away on Tuesday when their lodge at Angwan Kare, a settlement of the Keffi Local Government Area was invaded by armed men.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel confirmed the abduction to Channels Television in a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

He said the State Police Command received a distress call in the early hours of Tuesday that a house at Angwan Kare was attacked by gunmen.

“The command is aware of kidnapping at about 12:55 am as a distress was received that a house located at Angwan Kaare, Keffi was invaded by unidentified armed men,” Nansel said.

Efforts to trail the perpetrators after combing the area were unsuccessful but a manhunt has been launched to rescue the students, the police spokesman noted.

“The police in collaboration with the military, responded accordingly and combed the area, but to no avail.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a manhunt for the culprits with a view to rescue the victims unhurt,” Nansel said.

The victims are all first-year students of the school identified as Rahila Hanya from Science Laboratory Technology; Josephine Gersho, Computer Science; Rosemary Samuel from Business Administration and Goodness Samuel from Geography departments respectively.