Move To Increase Retirement Age Of Armed Forces Personnel To 65 years Passes Second Reading In House Of Reps

A bill that aims to increase the retirement age for members of the armed forces has successfully passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.





The bill, co-sponsored by Gaza Gbefwi, a legislator from Nasarawa, along with seven other lawmakers, proposed to elevate the retirement age for armed forces members from 60 to 65, and extend their years of service from 35 to 40.





It was gathered that the bill seeks to amend section 18 of the Armed Forces Act 2004 and introduce a new subsection (subsection 4) into section 30.