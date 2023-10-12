Kayode Ajulo, Falana, 56 Others Confirmed As SAN By LPC ( Full List )

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has approved the elevation of 58 legal practitioners to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

57 of the 58 newly appointed SANs were appointed from legal practice while only Professor Babatunde Adetunji Oni was appointed from the academic.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new silks will hold on November 27, 2023.

List of the newly elevated Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) in order of seniority at the Bar:

Felix Ota Offia, Esq

Lawrence Bankole Falade, Esq

Kingsley Osabuohien Obamogie, Esq

Folashade Abosede Alli, Esq

Abiola Isiaq Oyebanji, Esq

Bomo Olakunle Agbebi, Esq

Daniel Osinach Uruakpa, Esq

Oseloka Godwin Osuigwe, Esq

Babatunde Adeoye, Esq

Babaseyi Sigismund Joseph, Esq

Emmanuel Moses Enoidem, Esq

Kehinde Olufemi Aina, Esq

Ngozi Chido Olehi, Esq

Aaron Chileokwu Okoroma, Esq

Ibrahim Dalhatu Angulu, Esq

Olayiwola Emmanuel Afolabi, Esq

Sule Shu’aibu, Esq

Abiodun Olanrewaju Olaleru, Esq

Alfred Olufemi Atteh, Esq

Kazeem Adekunle Sobaloju, Esq

Shehu Wada Abdullahi, Esq

Bamidele Olawoye Ibironke, Esq

Oluwaseyilayo Akinkunmi Ojo, Esq

Funmi Falana, Esq

Felix Tamaraudenkemefa Okorotie, Esq

Seun Oluwagbenga Ajayi, Esq

Friday Ramses Aku Onoja, Esq

Agada John Elachi, Esq

Bola Rasaq Gold, Esq

Paul Kasimanwuna Maduemene, Esq

Rafiu Oyeyemi Balogun, Esq

Oluwole Aladedoye, Esq

Paulyn Osobhase Abhulimen, Esq

Jonathan Gunu Taidi, Esq

Tochukwu Jude Onyiuke, Esq

Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, Esq

Christopher Adapar Umar, Esq

Chibueze Ogechi Ogbonna, Esq

Yemi Adewale M’Sbaudeen Adesina, Esq

Omoyemi Lateef Akangbe, Esq

Olumide Akinwale Olujinmi, Esq

Musa Adamu Aliyu, Esq

Fidelis Chukwunonye Mbadugha, Esq

Onyemaechi Chukwudi Adiukwu, Esq

Ikechukwu Philip Onuoma, Esq

Yakubu Philemon, Esq

Johnny Ungwugwaye Agim, Esq

Aliyu Lemu Ibrahim, Esq

Isaiah Bozimo, Esq

Prisca Ozoilesike, Esq

Yahaya Dan’asabe Dangana, Esq

Adedayo Samuel Adedeji, Esq

Adeola Oluwaseun Adedipe, Esq

Chikaosolu Ojukwu, Esq

Musa Ahmed Attah, Esq

Ayotunde Foluso Ogunleye, Esq

Olayemi Badewole, Esq

The successful Academic Applicant is:

Prof. Babatunde Adetunji Oni