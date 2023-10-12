Kayode Ajulo, Falana, 56 Others Confirmed As SAN By LPC ( Full List )

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has approved the elevation of 58 legal practitioners to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
57 of the 58 newly appointed SANs were appointed from legal practice while only Professor Babatunde Adetunji Oni was appointed from the academic.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new silks will hold on November 27, 2023.
List of the newly elevated Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) in order of seniority at the Bar:
Felix Ota Offia, Esq
Lawrence Bankole Falade, Esq
Kingsley Osabuohien Obamogie, Esq
Folashade Abosede Alli, Esq
Abiola Isiaq Oyebanji, Esq
Bomo Olakunle Agbebi, Esq
Daniel Osinach Uruakpa, Esq
Oseloka Godwin Osuigwe, Esq
Babatunde Adeoye, Esq
Babaseyi Sigismund Joseph, Esq
Emmanuel Moses Enoidem, Esq
Kehinde Olufemi Aina, Esq
Ngozi Chido Olehi, Esq
Aaron Chileokwu Okoroma, Esq
Ibrahim Dalhatu Angulu, Esq
Olayiwola Emmanuel Afolabi, Esq
Sule Shu’aibu, Esq
Abiodun Olanrewaju Olaleru, Esq
Alfred Olufemi Atteh, Esq
Kazeem Adekunle Sobaloju, Esq
Shehu Wada Abdullahi, Esq
Bamidele Olawoye Ibironke, Esq
Oluwaseyilayo Akinkunmi Ojo, Esq
Funmi Falana, Esq
Felix Tamaraudenkemefa Okorotie, Esq
Seun Oluwagbenga Ajayi, Esq
Friday Ramses Aku Onoja, Esq
Agada John Elachi, Esq
Bola Rasaq Gold, Esq
Paul Kasimanwuna Maduemene, Esq
Rafiu Oyeyemi Balogun, Esq
Oluwole Aladedoye, Esq
Paulyn Osobhase Abhulimen, Esq
Jonathan Gunu Taidi, Esq
Tochukwu Jude Onyiuke, Esq
Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, Esq
Christopher Adapar Umar, Esq
Chibueze Ogechi Ogbonna, Esq
Yemi Adewale M’Sbaudeen Adesina, Esq
Omoyemi Lateef Akangbe, Esq
Olumide Akinwale Olujinmi, Esq
Musa Adamu Aliyu, Esq
Fidelis Chukwunonye Mbadugha, Esq
Onyemaechi Chukwudi Adiukwu, Esq
Ikechukwu Philip Onuoma, Esq
Yakubu Philemon, Esq
Johnny Ungwugwaye Agim, Esq
Aliyu Lemu Ibrahim, Esq
Isaiah Bozimo, Esq
Prisca Ozoilesike, Esq
Yahaya Dan’asabe Dangana, Esq
Adedayo Samuel Adedeji, Esq
Adeola Oluwaseun Adedipe, Esq
Chikaosolu Ojukwu, Esq
Musa Ahmed Attah, Esq
Ayotunde Foluso Ogunleye, Esq
Olayemi Badewole, Esq
The successful Academic Applicant is:
Prof. Babatunde Adetunji Oni