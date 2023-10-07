Joint Security Forces Rescue Kidnapped Catholic Priest, Three Others In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped Catholic priest and three other hostages unhurt through the efforts of its special squad team.

This was made known by the state Police Public  Relations Officer,  DSP Tochukwu  Ikenga,  in a statement signed and shared on the command's Facebook page on Saturday.

Ikenga said the rescue was activated by its team, Forward Operating Base, comprising military and paramilitary services based in Aguata and  supported by Police Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu.


The statement added that three suspects were arrested during the operation, nine vehicles and three Pump Action guns, stolen camouflage uniforms and Biafra flag were recovered.

Sharing photos, Ikenga said, "Police-led Forward Operating Base comprising military and paramilitary Services based in Aguata and  supported by Police Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu yesterday, 6th October, 2023 in a well coordinated operation, stormed insurgents Camp at Ogbunka in Orumba South LGA.

"Three abducted persons including a Reverend Father were rescued unhurt. Nine vehicles and three Pump Action Guns  were recovered. Three suspects were arrested.

"Also recovered were stolen Camouflage uniform, Biafra Flag, Several Handsets, Flash Drives and Sim Cards that will aid comprehensive investigation and prosecution."


