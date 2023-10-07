Davido Collected $94,600 , $18,000 For Private Jet From Me But Didn't Show Up At My Event...Amaju Pinnick

A former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has called out singer, Davido, for failing to perform at an event despite being paid $94,600.

The FIFA Executive Member speaking on Friday during the 19th edition of Warri Again, claimed that the organisers also booked a private jet for $18,000 for the ‘Unavailable Crooner’ but that he never showed up.

He said the organisers had to shop for another artiste, Shallipopi as the replacement.

“We paid Davido $94,600 on the 6th of April. We paid $18,000 for his plane.

“If he says he’s a big boy, we will tell him we are bigger than him.

“I’m not joking. So, while he was playing his games back and forth, we decided to hunt to find another artiste, Shallipopi.

“You see, when people say they are big, I’m amazed. Is Burna Boy not the biggest artiste in Nigeria today? Burna Boy is half Itsekiri. Burna Boy’s paternal grandmother is Itsekiri. So, he’s bigger than him (Davido).

“Is there anyone bigger than RMD in the acting industry? Or someone bigger than Ali Baba in the comedy industry?

“We have stars aplenty in Warri. Nobody is bigger than Warri,” he said.