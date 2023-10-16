JIGISMUR ZIDEX HANDS OUT 61 4MATIC JEEPS, 228 INTERNATIONAL TRIPS AT 5TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Nigeria's foremost herbal product JIGISMUR ZIDEX on Sunday 15th October 2023 once again surprised its distributors as it hands out 61 Mercedes Benz 4matic Jeeps in Lagos

The event was part of the activities marking the 5th Anniversary of its Annual Cars and International Trips Awards

JIGISMUR Zidex was appointed in 2018 as the sole distributor of the South African products in Nigeria

According to the CEO of JIGISMUR ZIDEX Chief Dr Lilian Chinonso Osuofia, the company within its short period of existence have turned several of its distributors in Nigerians into multi millionaires

Dr Osuofia stated that the company in its first year in 2019 gave out 6 Mercedes Benz 4matic jeeps and international trips worth N19m to its distributors

In 2020, 12 Mercedes 4matic jeeps and 50 International trips worth N25m was given out

In 2021, 19 Mercedes 4matic jeeps and 77 International trips worth N38m was distributed to its dealers

By 2022, JIGSUMUR practically trippled its gifts and awards by dolling out a whopping 52 Mercedes Benz jeeps and 180 International trips estimated to cost over N93m

This year , 2023 , 61 dealers and distributors smiled home with 4matic jeeps while 228 International trips worth about N111m was also awarded the distributors





Dr Lilian Osuofia said the gesture was a way of appreciating the distributors, dealers and consumers of the products for their steadfast trust in the company

The occassion was also used to formally unveil the rebranding of the product with additional features

According to Mr Nasser Omar, a representative of JIGISMUR parent company in South Africa, the company have uncovered that the products are being adulterated in Nigeria due to its popularity

To this end , the company have added additional security features on the label

In the new label , the picture of the founder of the company has been removed and replaced with alovera leaf





South Africa drug authority seal has been included as well as NAFDAC numbers

This according to him were done to checkmate the activities of those behind the fake products

He thanked Nigerians for embracing the product, promising that the future looks brighter for the consumers and distributors of the product in Nigeria

The CEO Lilian Osuofia stated that , in the next few weeks any JIGSUMUR products without the new features on its label should be termed fake

Winners of these years' awards were drawn from Nigeria and Ghana

The event featured music , entertainment, comedy and distribution of gifts and cash to the less privileged as part of the Corporate Social Responsibilities of the company

