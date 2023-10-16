Igwe Achebe Commends Glo On Ofala Sponsorship

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, has commended digital solutions provider, Globacom, for its relentless support for the Ofala Festival of Onitsha Kingdom.

Speaking at the 2023 edition of the event at his Ime Obi in Onitsha, Anambra State, over weekend, the traditional ruler noted that the telecommunications company had consistently sponsored the festival for the past twelve years and helped transform it into a tourist destination.

"Globacom as our principal partner has remained steadfast with us even with the present economic challenges. We thank them exceedingly and trust that our mutually beneficial partnership will continue to grow", Igwe Achebe stated.

The company which began sponsoring Ofala in 2011 last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the palace to extend the partnership for another three years, from 2022 to 2025.

Also at the festival on Sunday, Globacom's Retail Sales Chief, South East and South South, Augustine-ndu Offor, emphasized the company's commitment to empowering Nigerians and explained that, by sponsoring Ofala and other key festivals across the country, Glo is empowering communities to preserve and promote their cultural heritage.

The sustained support of cultural festivals such as Ofala has added economic value to the surrounding region by leading to the development of tourism. He added that it is in line with the vision of empowerment that MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank (MMPSB), a subsidiary of Globacom, was launched this year. MMPSB, through its G kala wallet enables the unbanked and underbanked to use their mobile phones to send, save, collect and deposit their money, thereby empowering the financially excluded in the society. The 8% interest rate per annum on the G Kala savings account is a good demonstration of the added value the company provides its customers.

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who attended the ceremony, praised Igwe Achebe, Onitsha people and the sponsors for their efforts in promoting the festival, adding that it would complement government's efforts in bringing development to the state.