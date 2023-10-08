INEC Denies Withdrawing From Kano Governorship Election Petition

THE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION PETITION CASE IN KANO STATE

The attention of the Commission has been drawn to media reports based on a letter written by the Legal Officer of our Kano State office indicating that the Commission had withdrawn from the appeal process in the ongoing Kano Governorship election petition case.

We wish to state categorically that the letter was not authorised. It has since been withdrawn and the officer reprimanded.

The public is therefore advised to discountenance the insinuation that the Commission has withdrawn from the case or even worse abandoned the appeal.

We wish to state categorically that where litigants join INEC in a case, the Commission is under obligation to respond accordingly. We have therefore instructed our lawyers to proceed in line with extant policy of the Commission. The policy has not changed.

Sam Olumekun mni

National Commissioner & Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee

Saturday 7th October 2023