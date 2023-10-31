Impeachment Crisis: PDP Elders Meet Gov Fubara In Port Harcourt

The Elders of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State, have met the Governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, in closed doors over peace.

The meeting is not unconnected with the move by some lawmakers in the State House of Assembly to impeach the governor of the state, which led to the burning of the hallowed chambers of the assembly.

The persons at the meeting include Elder Ferdinand Alabaraba, Leader of PDP Elders Forum, Chief Sergeant Awuse, the Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, OCJ Okocha, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and Bro Felix Obuah, the Campaign Director of PDP/Fubara for the 2023 election.

The meeting was held at the residence of the governor in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Although, the purpose of the meeting was not disclosed, but a source said the elders were in Government House to intervene in the ensuing crisis in the state.

The source, who did not want his name mentioned, said the elders had pleaded with Fubara to shelve further action while the team consulted all parties involved to bring in peace.