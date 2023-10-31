2023 Ballon d’Or: Victor Osimhen Ranked 8th Best Player In The World, No 1 In Africa

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen was ranked number 8 in the 2023 Ballon d’Or award which was held in Paris, France on Monday night.

Victor Osimhen becomes the first ever Nigerian player to make the top ten of the Ballon d’Or

The Napoli forward became one of the few Nigerians to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or and went a step further by making the top ten.

Osimhen was in impressive form for the Italian side as they clinched the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years. He won the Pichichi – the highest goalscorer prize – last season as the Naples team emerged winners of the league.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals to become the first African to win the prize. Osimhen was the highest-ranked player from the continent at this year’s award. The closest is Liverpool and Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah who was ranked eleventh.