Goodluck Jonathan's Former CSO DIG Moses Jitiboh Sues PSC For N500m Over Prematured Retirement

A compulsorily retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. Moses Jitoboh, has prayed the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja to declare his retirement by the Police Service Commission before his mandatory 60 years retirement age or 35 years in service, as wrongful, unconstitutional, and unlawful.

Jitoboh, in his statement of claims filed before the court, further described his compulsory retirement as a flagrant violation of Rule 020810 of the Public Service Rules and Section 18 (8) of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, respectively.

The PSC had in a statement on Monday, August 28, 2023, announced the retirement of DIG Jitoboh and three others on the grounds of upholding police tradition of retiring officers when a junior police officer is promoted over senior officers to avoid ‘status reversal’.

Meanwhile, retired DIG Jitoboh is also praying for an order of the court directing the PSC to pay the sum of ₦500 million only as general damages for the unwarranted embarrassment caused by the purported termination of his employment as he had been portrayed to be a disloyal officer.

He was the former Chief Personal Security officer to President Goodluck Jonathan