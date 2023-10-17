EFCC Arrests Abuja Musician For Defrauding British Woman Of £9,300

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a Musician: Aniji Shedrack Chidubem, (a.k.a Sanij-D) for allegedly defrauding a Briton, Susan Mclean, the sum of £9,300.00 (Nine Thousand, Three Hundred Euros).

The suspect was also alleged to have defrauded an American: Diana Rosado Gonzalax, the sum of $2,000.00 (Two Thousand American Dollars).

He was arrested in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja,

based on credible intelligence on the activities of a syndicate of internet fraudsters. Chidubem allegedly impersonated one Christopher Rossi, a marine engineer that fixes boats and pipelines in Singapore. He was using  Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp applications, with foreign phone numbers,  as his fraudulent  means of  perpetrating and defrauding  his victims.

He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.


