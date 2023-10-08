Davido Replies Amaju Pinnick :‘Nobody Can Stop Me From Performing Anywhere In Nigeria’

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Afrobeats superstar, Davido has aimed a sly jab at former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, after the latter accused him of failing to show up for an event in Warri, despite being paid $94,600.

The football administrator at an event in Warri accused Davido of refusing to perform at the 19th edition of ‘Warri Again’, stating the ‘Unavilable Crooner is not the biggest in the country.

“You see, when people say they are big, I’m amazed. Is Burna Boy not the biggest artiste in Nigeria today? Burna Boy is half Itsekiri. Burna Boy’s paternal grandmother is Itsekiri. So, he’s bigger than him (Davido).

Reacting via X, Davido stated that no one can stop him from performing in the country.

“Nobody can stop me from performing anywhere in Nigeria… Warri I will see you soon,” he wrote.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال