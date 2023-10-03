Buhari's Management Of Economy:Garba Shehu Replies Tinubu’s Wife

Garba Shehu, the spokesman of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has insisted that his principal brought Nigeria’s economy out of crisis.

Shehu made the remark while dismissing claims that Buhari’s administration plunged Nigeria into the current economic hardship.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, Shehu said no past administration faced the level of economic hardship that Buhari’s administration did. He noted that the country had to deal with a decline in oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite these challenges, Buhari was able to bring the economy out of crisis,” Shehu said.

Shehu’s comments come after the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, said her husband, President Bola Tinubu, inherited a damaged economy from Buhari.

Tinubu said her husband is not a magician, but he will work to fix the problems in the country.