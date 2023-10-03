Akwa Ibom Governor Inaugurates 368 Personal Assistants

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on Monday inaugurated 368 Personal Assistants from the 368 wards in the State.

During the brief ceremony at Government House Banquet Hall, the Governor also appointed Chief Godwin Ntukudeh his Political Adviser, while Sir Udo Kerian Akpan from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Arch. Bishop Samuel Akpan from Eket Senatorial District and Rt. Hon Dr Henry Archibong from Uyo Senatorial District, were announced as Honorary Special Advisers, Political Affairs.