When I Die I Must Not Be Buried ...Bbnaija Winner Phyna Replies Father





The winner of season 7 Level Up edition of Big brother, Josephine Otabor popularly known as Phyna has said that when she dies, she must not be buried.





This comes after her father, Felix Otabor, accused her of disappearing after she emerged the winner of N100m in 2022.

She made a declaration via her Snapchat account on Saturday that when she dies, her corpse should be given to her family to eat.

She said: “When I die I must not be buried, my body should be given to my family and the whole world must seat and watch them eat me 🙏🏾 they must eat my corpse.”