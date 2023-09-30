Gunmen Kidnap 25 Church Members In Ondo

byCKN NEWS -
0



Unknown gunmen have abducted no fewer than  twenty -five members of the Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Oke Igan, Akure ,the state capital.

A woman who confirmed the abduction, said  that two of his family members were among the kidnapped church members going for a programme in Ose council area.

The victims were kidnapped around 3pm on Friday while traveling to Ifon in Ose local government area for a burial ceremony of a parent of one of them.

The woman said the vehicle conveying the kidnapped members who are  choir members was seen abandoned by the  roadside

The Owo-Ifon-Benin road which is notorious for kidnapping and armed robbery is currently in deplorable condition.


More Details later….

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال