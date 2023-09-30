Gunmen Kidnap 25 Church Members In Ondo

Unknown gunmen have abducted no fewer than twenty -five members of the Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Oke Igan, Akure ,the state capital.

A woman who confirmed the abduction, said that two of his family members were among the kidnapped church members going for a programme in Ose council area.

The victims were kidnapped around 3pm on Friday while traveling to Ifon in Ose local government area for a burial ceremony of a parent of one of them.

The woman said the vehicle conveying the kidnapped members who are choir members was seen abandoned by the roadside

The Owo-Ifon-Benin road which is notorious for kidnapping and armed robbery is currently in deplorable condition.





More Details later….