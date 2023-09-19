Viral Video : Police Arrest Six Personnel For Assaulting Mororist

The Nigerian Police have arrested five officers and their commander for molesting a civilian in Kwara State

This is a statement by the Force PRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on the incident

" Incident of Police Misconduct in Kwara State:

We have taken action in response to the recent incident involving officers from Kwara State Police Command who were captured assaulting a member of the public in a viral video. Such conduct is unacceptable and goes against the principles of the Force.

The officers in question have reported at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, along with their commander. They have been referred to the Force Provost Marshal where they will face disciplinary actions. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability within the Force.

#PoliceAccountability #Professionalism