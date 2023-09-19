Viral Video : Police Arrest Six Personnel For Assaulting Mororist

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Nigerian Police have arrested five officers and their commander for molesting a civilian in Kwara State 

This is a statement by the Force PRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on the incident 

" Incident of Police Misconduct in Kwara State: 

We have taken action in response to the recent incident involving officers from Kwara State Police Command who were captured assaulting a member of the public in a viral video. Such conduct is unacceptable and goes against the principles of the Force.

The officers in question have reported at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, along with their commander. They have been referred to the Force Provost Marshal where they will face disciplinary actions. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability within the Force.

#PoliceAccountability #Professionalism

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال