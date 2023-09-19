Two Police Officers Seen Acting As Orderlies To Student Union President Summoned To FHQ

UNPROFESSIONAL CONDUCT:

Following a recent incident involving two Constables escorting a Student Union president in Adamawa State, their actions were unacceptable and do not represent the values of our Force. 

The officers, who are attached to Jimeta Divisional Police Command, along with their superiors, have been summoned to the Force Headquarters for appropriate action. 

It's important to note that they were deployed to maintain peace and security during the convention and electoral process organized by the National Union of Adamawa State Students (NUADSS) on 4th and 5th of September, 2023.

 However their actions were not in line with the purpose for which they were deployed. 

They have both been referred to the Force Provost for further disciplinary actions. We are committed to maintaining professionalism and upholding the dignity of the Nigeria Police Force

