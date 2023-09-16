UNIPORT VC Commissions Alternative Power Supply To University's Radio Station

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt has commissioned alternative power supply (solar) which will enable the University owned Radio station, UNIPORT 88:5FM to be on air.

Prof. Owunari while commissioning the project said power has been one of the many challenges facing the smooth operations of UNIPORT radio which forces them off air sometimes.

The University Don revealed that with the Alternative Power Supply, UNIPORT radio will have smooth running of operations and fulfill its mandate.