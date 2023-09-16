Not Yet, We've Not Lifted Visa Ban On Nigerians...UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has contradicted claims by the federal government that it has lifted its visa ban on Nigerian travellers, CNN is reporting.

In a report on Friday, CNN quoted an official of the UAE as saying the visa ban on Nigerians is still in effect so far.

“There are no changes on the Nigeria/UAE travel status so far,” the report reads.

CNN said the source asked not to be named “because he is not authorized to speak to the media”.

In October 2022, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) immigration authorities announced a ban on visa applications from Nigerians.

One month later, Emirates suspended flight operations to Nigeria — for the second time in the year – over its inability to repatriate its $85 million revenue trapped in the country.

The airline had taken a similar decision in August last year.

In a statement on Monday, Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson, said the UAE has lifted the visa ban.

The decision, he said, was reached after President Bola Tinubu met with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE president, in Abu Dhabi.

He also said Emirates and Etihad Airlines are expected to resume flight operations in Nigeria immediately.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 7th African Aviation Summit in Abuja, Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, had said the government is working “on the fine details” to aid the commencement of flight operations between both countries.

