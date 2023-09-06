Tribunal’s Judgement: Charly Boy Vows To Occupy Abuja For Obi

Entertainer and activist Charly Boy on Tuesday called on supporters of the Labour Party (LP), known as “Obidients” to occupy all streets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of today’s judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) today.

The controversial singer who made the call via his handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) stressed that the move was necessary to retrieve their mandate, which he claimed was stolen.





He said, “We must retrieve our stolen future from these criminals or be ready to face the most horrific hardship ever.”





Fellow Obidient’s,





Anyhow, we must occupy all the streets of Abuja before 6am. We will start with all the streets surrounding court house.

Nobody is dying tomorrow, we know about their scare tactics.

Recall Charly Boy earlier noted the idea that the broadcast of the judgment to be delivered on the case brought by former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, against the election victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25 polls, is a trick to prevent Nigerians from storming the court premises.

He said, “The PEPT may not air the live broadcast of the final verdict on the 6th of September 2023 the former announcement could be a trick to prevent Nigerians from coming to the court on that day