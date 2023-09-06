Passport Backlogs To Be Cleared In Two Weeks...Interior Minister

byCKN NEWS -
0



The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says clearing all passport backlogs shouldn’t take more than two weeks, adding that there is no excuse for passport delay in Nigeria

Tunji-Ojo made this known during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday.

He also said “clearing all backlogs shouldn’t take more than two weeks”, adding that the scarcity and delay around fresh passport issuance and renewal fuelled corruption in the sector.

“After clearing these backlogs, no Nigerian should wait for more than two weeks,” he stressed.

The minister said owning the green passport is a right of every Nigerian and not a privilege.

He said, “It’s a right and not a privilege, Nigerians want that right to be actually theirs, not by somebody offering you your right.”

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال