Passport Backlogs To Be Cleared In Two Weeks...Interior Minister

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says clearing all passport backlogs shouldn’t take more than two weeks, adding that there is no excuse for passport delay in Nigeria

Tunji-Ojo made this known during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday.

He also said “clearing all backlogs shouldn’t take more than two weeks”, adding that the scarcity and delay around fresh passport issuance and renewal fuelled corruption in the sector.

“After clearing these backlogs, no Nigerian should wait for more than two weeks,” he stressed.

The minister said owning the green passport is a right of every Nigerian and not a privilege.

He said, “It’s a right and not a privilege, Nigerians want that right to be actually theirs, not by somebody offering you your right.”