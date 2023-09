Tragedy struck Ugep community in Yakurr local government area of Cross River state as six members of Mr Edet Eteng’s family died in a ghastly motor accident.

The auto crash, which occurred along Bekwara – Abochiche road, involved two vehicles and claimed the lives of a whole family numbering six including Mr Eteng, the wife and four of his children.





Eteng and the family live in Abuja and were at his village (Ugep) with his family for the long holiday as well as to celebrate the Leboku festival.