Police Set To Exhume Mohbad's Body As Investigation Resumes

Police have set up special team to probe the death of popular artiste Mohbad

The committee which was set up by Lagos State Police Commissioner is to carry out a discreet investigation which covers the following areas:

a. Exhumation

b. Autopsy/toxicology/histology

c. Scene visit

d. Hospital/ Medical Report

e. Records of Suspects/witnesses statements.

The committee is headed by DET. ACP Saheed Kassim while its members are DET. CSP Cris Onyeisi, DET. SP Masta ALH. Bunu, DET. SP Ibrahim A. Yusuf, DET. DSP Ahmed Abdullahi, DET. ASP Oderinde Galfar and DET. ASP Alabi Bolanle.

Others are DET. ASP Mohammed Yusu, DET. INSPR. Adesida Adefisayo, DET. INSPR. Ameh Michael, DET. INSPR. Oisa Roseline, DET. INSPR. Mayowa Owoeye and DET. INSPR. Babatunde Victor.

The legal team is made up of SP Cardoso Yetunde ESQ – OC Legal, DSP Umar Bello ESQ – Legal Officer and ASP Augustine Nwabuisi ESQ – Legal Officer

The forensic team consists of DET. CSP Ayitu Akpama – Team Leader, DET. INSPR Elizabeth Olokode – Member and DET. INSPR Queen Agofure – Member.

By implications, Mohbad's body which was hurriedly buried will be exhumed for proper forensic examination to ascertain the cause of his death