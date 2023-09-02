Tinubu Recalls All Ambassadors

President Bola Tinubu has recalled all Nigeria’s ambassadors — career and non-career according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

The minister confirmed the recall of all ambassadors on Saturday in a statement by his SA, Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir.

CKN  News had reported the recall of the country’s envoy to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Ishola.

A recall letter by Ambassador Tuggar indicated the end of the tenure of Ambassador Ishola as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

It urged Ishola “to commence the process of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within 60 days and to return to Nigeria by 31 October 2023 at the latest.”

