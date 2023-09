Nigerians , Fans React To Actor Niniola's Marriage Breakup

Nigerians have continued to react to marriage breakup of Nollywood actor Niniola and his wife

While some of them expressed shock over the break up, others felt it's nothing new

They gave several instances of similar marriages of celebrities that hit the rock in the past such as that of Funke Akindele, Ireti Doyle etc

Popular Nollywood Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, and his wife, had announced that they have gone gone their separate ways on Friday.





Ninalowo, in an emotional post on his Instagram page, said they decided to go their separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.





“A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future!





“A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future.





“A sad reality i prayed, nutured and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all.





“A sad reality i now have to accept as i realize that my kids are much grown with better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain & struggles regarding them!





“A sad reality that screams that i wont live or be around forever and must take care of my health & mental state for the goodness of all.





“May God help me and reward me with all i truly deserve or punish me for all i have done wrong if that be the case.

In the end we will all live with the consequences of our actions.

Sad but real and true!





“Now i have to do and be better for the sake of the same children i fought so hard never to be seperated from.





“The journey thus far only makes me stronger as i come to terms with what i truly need and deserve for all my relentless hard work & efforts in life.





“Heart broken but not shattered yet i stand tall as i break this sad but true news to the same world who adores my beautiful family & I.





“My wife & I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.





“Please respect our privacy and pray for us during this process as we heal and move on with our independent lives while jointly taking care of what we love most, Our children!

God bless all 🙏🏾”