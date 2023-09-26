Supreme Court Fire Incident Suspicious...PDP , Demands Probe





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is alarmed by the fire incident at the Supreme Court, describing it as suspicious.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Monday, demanded an immediate full-scale investigation into the fire outbreak with the view to unraveling the circumstances or possible sabotage in the incident.

“The PDP is worried over the fire outbreak especially given heightened public apprehension of possible arsonist attack with the intent to cripple and frustrate the Supreme Court from effectively discharging its constitutional duties, especially with regard to high profile electoral cases including the Presidential Election Appeals pending before it,” the statement read in part.

The PDP insists that the outcome of the investigation should be made public unlike those of previous fire incidents in various government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies which it claimed were characteristically swept under the carpet by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations.

While calling on the Federal Government to beef up security around the Supreme Court, the PDP also demanded that Nigerians must be assured of the safety of sensitive documents and equipment at the Court, especially at this critical time.

Their call is coming hours after a section of the Supreme Court was gutted.

The incident began around 6 a.m., originating from Chamber 5 on the fourth floor of the Court building, specifically within the Justices’ Chambers.

The Chambers are situated behind the courtrooms of the highest court in the land with Chamber 5 occupied by Justice Mohammed Saulawa.

According to undisclosed sources, the fire also affected two adjacent offices.

The Supreme Court Fire Service promptly responded and successfully extinguished the flames.

The Director of Information for the Court, Mr Festus Akande, speaking to Channels Television via telephone, attributed the fire to an electrical spark.