Missing Male Organ ..Police Warns Against Mob Action In Abuja

The FCT Police Command warns residents against taking laws into their own hands or resorting to jungle justice in any criminal or alleged criminal situations, as it only breeds lawlessness and disruption of public peace in an already existing peaceful environment.

This follows an incident of alleged missing male organ on 23/09/2023 at about 1614hrs of the trio of Muhammad Aminu 'm' 17yrs, Ibrahim 'm' 25yrs and Lawal Salisu 'm' who claimed to have had an uncommon feeling around their manhood after sharing a body contact with one Ahmed Haruna 'm' 50 yrs around Karshi area.

The suspect was almost being lynched by irate youths when the Police operatives attached to Karshi Division acting on actionable intelligence swiftly mobilized to the scene and rescued the suspect from the mob.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba psc, cautions the members of the public to shun all forms of mob action or jungle justice while enjoining them to follow the legal and appropriate channel to express grievances whenever the need arises, as the FCT Police Command is committed to preserving peace and security of all.

He equally urges the public to promptly report distress calls and complaints through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. Additionally, the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB)