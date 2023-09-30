Strike: Labour Shuns Meeting With FG In Aso Villa

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Leaders of organised Labour failed to show up at a meeting with the federal government called to try to avert the strike that has been scheduled to commence on Tuesday next week.

The meeting had been slated to take place at 3 p m on Friday in the chief of staff’s office to the president inside the presidential villa in Abuja.

But as of 5.30 pm, no members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had showed up even though the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, was on hand.

Recall that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had directed their affiliate bodies to commence the nationwide industrial action on October 3, saying it would be a total shutdown of the system until the government takes steps to attend to their demands.

The unions had posited in a joint statement on September 26: “It’s going to be a total shutdown…until the government meets the demand of Nigerian workers, and in fact Nigerian masses.

The federal government has refused to meaningfully engage and reach agreements with organised Labour on critical issues of the consequences of the unfortunate hike in the price of petrol, which has unleashed massive suffering on Nigeria workers and masses.”

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال