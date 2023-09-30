'One-Chance' Victim Dies After Abuja Hospital Allegedly Rejected Her

A young lady, Greatness Olorunfemi, a victim of 'one-chance' operators in Abuja, has died after an Abuja hospital allegedly refused to attend to her.

An X user, #Gbemilekhe, who shared the story on Friday, alleged that the hospital in the Maitama area of Abuja asked for a police report before treatment could commence. Olorunfemi sadly passed moments later.

"Greatness was pushed out of a moving vehicle by one-chance criminals in Abuja.

"She was rushed to Maitama General Hospital, and they refused to attend to her, demanding a police report. She died afterwards," the tweet read.

One #Nwaadaz on X, who claimed to be a friend of Olorufemi, shared more details of the sad incident, saying the assailants stabbed Olorunfemi, who bled to death after the hospital rejected her.

"Maitama General Hospital refused to attend to my friend who was stabbed by a one-chance driver in Abuja. They allowed her to bleed to death and locked the emergency ward against her because she didn't have a police report!! Nigeria has failed Greatness!," the user tweeted.



