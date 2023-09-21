South African Man Fakes Own Death After Killing 19-year-old Girlfriend

The South African Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for killing his 19-year-old girlfriend, Ridodzula Mudzanani, before proceeding to fake his death with the body of a yet-to-be-identified man.

According to The Citizen, a South African News Website, the incident happened at Thohoyandou in Limpopo, South Africa.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, September 19, at his hideout in the Waterberg District at Mokopane, Mahwelereng Zone 17, Polokwane.

He was nabbed, by operatives of the Thohoyandou Task Team.

The police had arrived Ha-Magidi village in Polokwane on September 3rd, after receiving information about a young lady being attacked.

Upon arrival, they met emergency medical services attending to the lady, who eventually passed from the injuries sustained after the attack.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba reacting to the story said, "Investigations revealed that the deceased’s ID was in his pocket and the body was not that of the suspect.

"A trace led police to the Mahwelereng area, where the suspect was arrested,” Ledwaba says.

Ledwaba also added that the suspect will soon be charged to court.