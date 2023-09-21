I Regret Tattooing Naira Marley's Face On My Body ..Influencer, Mandy Kiss

Social media influencer, Mandy Ayomiposi Oluwada, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, has said she regrets tattooing the face of Marlian Music boss, Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, on her thigh. 

Mandy shared this on her Instagram story on Wednesday following claims online that the label boss played a role in the sudden death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, a former signee under Naira Marley's record label.

"I regretted the day I tattooed ur face on my lap, Naira Marley. 

“You’re a big mess. 

“The best day of my life is June 30 the day I erased your face," Mandy wrote.



