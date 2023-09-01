Rivers Lady Confronts Police Officer Who Allegedly Attacked Sister During Stop And Search

A video has surfaced online showing a young lady confronting men of the Nigeria Police who allegedly attacked her sister during a stop and search in Rivers State.

In the video shared on Facebook Friday by human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, the lady simply identified as Jennifer, was heard cussing out the officers who she claimed inflicted facial injuries on her sister.





"Look at Nigerian police...





"Did you find anything in my sister's bag?," Jennifer asked as she continued to confront the policemen.





Gwamnishu, while sharing the post, called the Rivers police command to act on Jennifer's claim.





"Dear @adejobimuyiwa, Jennifer was yesterday allegedly badly beaten by your officers on STOP & SEARCH around Ada George, Rivers State @PoliceNG_Rivers.





"Please investigate this and call these men to order. Thank you."



