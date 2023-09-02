FRSC Driver Killed While Removing Broken Down Truck In Abuja

A Federal Road Safety Corps tow truck driver was on Friday killed while removing a trailer that broke down at Karu Bridge, along the Nyanya-Maraba Expressway in Abuja.

A statement by the FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said the Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, expressed shock over the incident as he commiserated with the management and staff of the corps over the loss.

The statement read, “The unfortunate crash occurred at exactly 04.02hours while the FRSC tow truck on tow services was removing the broken down truck along the aforementioned route

“Investigation into the crash revealed that a total of four people were involved, out of which three sustained different degrees of injuries while one person, who happened to be the driver of the tow truck, was killed. Only the two vehicles, the truck, and the FRSC tow truck, were involved."


