Pastor Arrested In Delta For Having Sex With Member's Wife

A Nigerian Pastor with New Glory Revival Church identified as Pastor Asowata has been arrested by security operatives after he had sex with a married woman and wife to his Church member

The woman is a Choir mistress in his Church.

The Pastor revealed that he has slept with the woman identified as Mrs Patience Anufar twice

According to report, trouble started when the woman suddenly fell ill and confessed to having an affair with the Pastor

All attempts to treat her ailing health failed leading to her confession

During interrogation, the Pastor confessed to sleeping with the woman , he also acknowledged she is a close friend to his wife

Many were of the opinion that the lady must have been used for other rituals by the Pastor

Investigation is still ongoing

It was also further gathered that the woman's children are instrumentalists in the church.

CKN News could not ascertain the Whereabout of her husband as at the time of this report

Watch Pastor's confession

https://fb.watch/m-RDEOku06/?mibextid=Nif5oz





