Pastor Arrested In Delta For Having Sex With Member's Wife

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A Nigerian Pastor with New Glory Revival Church identified as Pastor Asowata has been arrested by security operatives after he had sex with a married woman and wife to his Church member

The woman is a Choir mistress in his Church.

The Pastor revealed that he has slept with the woman identified as Mrs Patience Anufar twice

According to report, trouble started when the woman suddenly  fell ill and confessed to having an affair with the Pastor 

All attempts to treat her ailing health failed leading to her confession 

During interrogation, the Pastor confessed to sleeping with the woman , he also acknowledged she is a close friend to his wife 

Many were of the opinion that the lady must have been used for other rituals by the Pastor 

Investigation is still ongoing 

It was also further gathered that the woman's children are instrumentalists in the church.

CKN News could not ascertain the Whereabout of her husband as at the time of this report 

Watch Pastor's confession 

https://fb.watch/m-RDEOku06/?mibextid=Nif5oz


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال