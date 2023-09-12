Breaking : Accident On Otedola Bridge Lagos Puts Traffic On A Standstill ( Pictures)

A truck with unknown registration number  was involved in a solitary accident this morning, causing a massive traffic jam.

The truck while descending the hill from Mobil filling station inward OTEDOLA was trying to avoid collusion with another vehicle,lost control  and crashed into the side of the bridge

A young adult male, one of the occupants of the truck, died in the accident.

Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) is at the site of the accident.

The Agency's Crane has been dispatched for swift recovery of the impediment.

