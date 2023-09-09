Nogerians Condemn VP Shettima's Comments On Atiku

Many Nigerians have condemned the speech of Vice President Shettima directed at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that he would buy the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar broilers and goats so that he can rear them when he retires.

He said this after the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

Answering a question Shettima said: "Atiku Abubakar is an elderstatesman that i hold in very high esteem. Anybody who knows the socio-cultural interactions between the Fulanis and the Kanuris in the North will know that i have the liberty to hold all the insults in him and.... We are not going to retire him to Dubai or Morocco, I will retire him to ponbia, I will buy him goats, broilers and layers so he can spend his days rearing goats and broilers but he is an elderstatesman.

"On a more serious note, he is an elderstatesman, the nation needs him; experience is not something that you can buy in the marketplace. We will tap into his wealth of experience and exposure to catapult the nation to a higher pedestal. Politics is over, governance is now imperative.

"For all those that I might have offended with my utterances, politics is a game of nouns not emotions."

Many felt the comment was unnecessary and uncouth from someone of his status