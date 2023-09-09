Gov Umo Eno Holds Judiciary In High Esteem

Akw Ibom State Government says its attention has been drawn to a maliciously concocted piece in a section of the social media with the caption “Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno Rejects Presidential Tribunal Judgement, Alleges Bias and Fraud Amid His Educational Qualification Scandal“ written by a certain Manfred Ekpe.





It says it could have ignored the intentional cocktail of lies and blatant falsehood contained in the noxious article, but for the malicious intent the article purports, we wish to state as follows:





The writer of the article is a known agent-provocateur and a serial blackmailer who sits in the comfort of his home outside the country to manufacture falsehood, lies and vile blackmail to satisfy his political sponsors.





It wishes to state unequivocally that the story is false and a maliciously fabricated blackmail.





His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, Governor, Akwa Ibom State, holds the judiciary in the highest esteem and believes deeply in his heart, that the institution, represents the last hope of the common person.





The nation knows that Governor Umo Eno, is a unifier and does not engage in glib talks.





Manfred Ekpe, it must be stated,is a known and unapologetic supporter of a defeated gubernatorial candidate in the State.





It also wish to remind him that politics is over and governance has begun in earnest. Governor Umo Eno is demystifing governance and winning hearts all over the State and the Nation, showing in practical terms that his choice was definitely divinely inspired.





Members of the public should therefore, discountenance the falsehood and dismiss the vile propaganda by this known serial blackmailer.



