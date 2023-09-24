Life No Longer Has Value On Nigeria..Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is worried about how fast lives in Nigeria are no longer valued, pointing out that the country has now become a place where human life has dropped to a disheartening low.

The thespian sounded a note of warning to those who visit people’s social media pages to find out if they had posted about the death of one celebrity or the other.

According to her, death is not about optics or clout chasing or trying to involve in any issue that is generating reactions on social media, adding that if some people don’t talk about burning matters, it does not mean they are not bothered about it.

“When we turn around and start blaming ourselves rather than addressing the issues on ground, then I am forced to say that human life has no value anymore in this part of the world as people only want to jump on the bandwagon.

“Why do we have to troll and pull people down because we expect them to ride with us the way we want? I think we should let people deal with situations the best way they can rather than dragging them needlessly,” the actress said