House Of Reps To Resume Plenary On Tuesday After Two Months Break

Barring last-minute changes, the House of Representatives will on Tuesday, 26th September, 2023 resume its annual recess to continue the first legislative year of the 10th Assembly.

This was conveyed in correspondence to honourable members by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria on Friday.

While confirming the development, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi in a statement made available to Parliamentary Correspondents,

“It would be recalled that the 10th Assembly proceeded on the break on Thursday, July 27, 2023, following a plenary session during which the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas announced the leadership of the standing committees of the House.





“The 10th Assembly has been very prolific, and in about 100 days since inauguration, has recorded a total of 470 bills passed first reading, and four passed second reading. There have also been a total of 175 motions considered by the House so far.

“Despite the recess, the green chamber continued to function, as various ad-hoc Committees continued to carry out their crucial mandates which have generated significant positive public interest. Honourable Members also continued to carry out various constituency outreaches across the country.

“Some of the key early developments expected on resumption is the conclusion of the work of all Ad-hoc Committees and the submission of their reports for the consideration of the House, in line with the directive of the Rt. Honourable Speaker.

“It is also expected that the final draft of the Legislative Agenda developed by the ad-hoc committee led by House Leader, Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere will be considered and adopted by the House.

“The draft agenda was developed following extensive consultations with critical stakeholders.

“In the same vein, soon after the resumption, it is anticipated that the membership of the Standing Committees would be announced and fully constituted,” Rotimi noted.