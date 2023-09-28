I've Accepted Your Apology , Your Sins Are Forgiven..Gov Obaseki Tells Deputy Shuaibu

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has accepted the apology issued by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, saying to err is human but forgiving is divine.

Both leaders have been at loggerheads over Shaibu’s ambition to govern the oil-rich state. Last week, the deputy governor begged his principal for forgiveness over their political differences.

“I use this medium to appeal to Mr Governor, if there is anything that I don’t know that I have done, please forgive me so that we can develop our state together,” he said in Benin while addressing journalists.

A week later, the governor in a statement he personally signed described as unwarranted provocations, the petitions signed by his deputy restraining him and security agencies from beginning impeachment proceedings.

He also described the purported impeachment as non-existent, saying he is under obligation to accept the apology.

The governor said in good faith, he trusts that the public apology as expressed by Shaibu is genuine and followed by contrite steps to improve his conflict resolution skills.

He said, “Although these unwarranted provocations caused me severe personal discomfort, as a person of faith, I am under obligation to accept this apology because as they say, “to err is human, to forgive is divine.”

“In good faith, I trust that the public apology as expressed by the Deputy Governor is genuine and followed by contrite steps to improve his conflict resolution skills. I also enjoin the Deputy Governor to guide his proxies to act in accordance with his piety.

“It is my sincere hope and that of my other colleagues in government and all well-meaning Edo people, that these rhetorics will be put to an end forthwith to enable this administration finish strong and deliver the dividends of democracy to the greatest number of Edo people over this final twelve (12) months.”