Breaking: Tribunal Declares Kaduna Governorship Election Inconclusive, Orders Rerun

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna, has declared the election that brought in the candidate of All Progressives Congress’s (APC) Senator Uba Sani as governor of the state inconclusive.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Rt. Hon.Isah Mohammed Ashiru had challenged the declaration of Senator Sani and urged the tribunal to declare him as the winner of the election.

The 3-man panel led by Justice Victor Oviawe therefore ordered a rerun of election in 24 polling units in seven wards of four local governments consisting of 16,300 registered voters 

