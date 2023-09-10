I Was Not Arrested By DSS...CBN Deputy Gov Aisha Ahmad

Sources close to the Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aisha Ahmad have denied insinuations in some quarters that she is under arrest.



In light of the ongoing investigation into the activities of the Godwin Emefiele led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as instructed by President Bola Tinubu, all senior officials of the Central bank have been interrogated by the DSS and the appointed special investigator.



The Deputy governors are not exempt from this exercise and have all been called upon to provide essential information at different points in time. It is important to emphasize that this is standard procedure aimed at assisting the ongoing probe.



In a phone conversation with a close family member of the deputy governor FSS who is not authorised to speak on this matter, it was confirmed and clarified that the Deputy Governor is safe and sound. "I wish to reassure everyone that Aishah Ahmad is home with her family and not detained by the DSS, she is safe and sound."



It is essential to maintain clarity and rely on verified information only. Mrs. Ahmad's cooperation with the authorities is a demonstration of her commitment to transparency and due process. It is crucial that the public exercise discretion when evaluating news reports and avoid engaging with unfounded rumors or misinformation.





