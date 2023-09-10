Akpabio Appoints Ex-Reps Spokesman, Eyiboh As Media Adviser

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has approved the appointment of a former spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Eseme Eyiboh as his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs.

Akpabio made the announcement himself at a media parley with Senate Press Corps in Abuja at the weekend.

The Senate President described Eyiboh as " An astute politician, experienced media manager, public affairs expert and communications guru."

A two-time member of the House  of Representatives, Eyiboh was in the Green Chamber from 2007 to 2011 and was reelected in 2011. He was spokesman and chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs between 2007 and 2011 under the speakership of Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole.

In 2011, he  was appointed Chairman of the House Committee on Civil Society Organisations and Donor Agencies by Speaker Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Eyiboh who is immersed with the gift of the garb, is the immediate past Chairman, Governing Board of the Cross River Basins Development Authority and is a former Executive Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission; former Director, Akwa Palm Industries Ltd; former Speaker, WAIFEM forum for Regional Parliamentarians, Accra and former Corporate Affairs Consultant, Socfinco Indufina  of Brussel.

The new Special Adviser is also the Dean of the Faculty Board of the Initaitives, an agenda setting caucus of former and serving members of the National Assembly.

Eyiboh is expected to bring to bear, his wealth of experience in public communications in spearheading the media team of the President of the Senate.

