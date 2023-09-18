Governor Obaseki Stops Deputy From Accessing His House ( Pictures)

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shiabu, has been barred from entering his office in the Government House on Monday.

A source said that the gate leading to the deputy governor office was locked with no one around to open the door for him.

The source said, “The Deputy Governor was here this morning (Monday) the gate leading to his office was locked and there was no one to open it for him. I think his office has also been shut because of the new office he was told to move to outside the government house.

“He waited for almost 30 minutes before he left. I don’t know if he had gone to his new office but he was not allowed to move into the one in the government house,” the source added.





Shaibu withdrew the case he filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, asking the court to stop his alleged impeachment by Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Edo State House of Assembly.

It was also reported that the deputy is set to be relocated to a building outside the Government House. Our correspondent discovered the new office is situated at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House.

Monday’s incident might be an indication that the rift might not be resolved any time soon.



