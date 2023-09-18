Gov Otti Visits Mbakwe's Wife In Avutu Obowo

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR has visited the wife of the revered former Governor of Old Imo State, Late Dr. Sam Mbakwe, Mrs. Victoria Sam Mbakwe at their hometown, Avutu-Obowu, Imo State.





Speaking during the visit, the highly elated Abia Governor poured deserving encomium on the late Mbakwe, describing him as a great and visionary leader, whose achievements in the old Imo State remain unequalled.





In a press release by Ferdinand Ekeoma Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity sent to IgbereTV, Governor Otti restated his resolve to advocate for and embrace the proactive leadership style of the Late Iconic former Governor which saw him visiting different parts of his state, including project sites personally and having first hand knowledge of the challenges confronting the people which guided most of his actions in executing projects that people still make reference to till today.





The Abia Governor thanked God for keeping Mrs. Mbakwe alive and in good health and prayed that she would remain alive to continue to offer sound pieces of advice to the younger generation, explaining that he thought it wise to visit the 87 year old widow of the visionary leader, as a mark of honour to the Late Dr. Sam Mbakwe.





Speaking, Mrs Victoria Mbakwe expressed joy and thanked Governor Otti for deeming it fit to visit her, and explained that she cherished the visit so much because it was the first time a sitting Governor was visiting her personally since the death of her husband..





She commended the Governor for the noble job he is doing in Abia State already, and stated that it was an indication that he would work like her late husband and encouraged the governor to always make out time to go round to see things for himself like her late husband used to do.





Mrs Mbakwe further called on Abians to continue in their massive support and prayers for the Governor to succeed.





Shortly after his arrival, the First son of late Sam Mbakwe , Mr. Alex Mbakwe received Governor Otti and members of his team and conducted them round the compound, including the mausoleum of late Sam Mbakwe.





In the Governor's delegation were the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu and his Justice counterpart, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, the first Deputy Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nelson Nmerengwa, among other top government officials.